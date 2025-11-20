Security forces eliminate 23 Indian proxy terrorists in Kurram IBOs

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 23 India sponsored terrorists during two different operations in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operations were conducted on 19 November 2025 in general area of Kurram on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

During the conduct of an operation, the Pakistani troops effectively engaged the militants’ location and after an intense fire exchange, twelve were eliminated.

Capitalising on intelligence with respect to presence of another group of terrorists, in same general area, in another intelligence based operation, own troops successfully neutralized eleven more terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

ISPR said the relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, security forces have killed four terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted by in Bajaur district on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, the troops effectively engaged the their location and killed one terrorist after an intense fire exchange.

Two more militants were neutralized in intelligence based operations conducted in general areas Spinwam and Zakir Khel of North Waziristan District.

In another encounter that took place in Dera Ismail Khan District, the troops successfully neutralized one more terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.