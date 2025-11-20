‘I Saved Millions’: Trump says 350% Tariff threat prevented Nuclear Apocalypse during Pak-India war

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump continues to take credit for averting Pakistan-India war and POTUS did it again. This time, Trump said his threat of massive 350percent tariffs prevented two nuclear-armed neighbours from going to all-out war and even eventually saved “millions and millions of lives.”

Speaking at high-profile US–Saudi Investment Forum, Trump launched into vivid account of the crisis, claiming that Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif called him personally to say that Trump didn’t even realise how many lives he had saved.

Trump recalled May events when, the crisis spiralled dangerously after attack on tourists in Indian occupied Kashmir, for which India falsely blamed Pakistan. The two sides then exchanged multiple strikes before US intervened and announced a ceasefire in May, something he claimed credit for at least 20-30 times.

US President said he told both nations go ahead for all out war but I’m putting a 350pc tariff on each of you. No more trade with the United States. He then acted out reaction of leaders, saying they instantly panicked. Trump claimed he warned them that he would not allow a nuclear exchange that could kill millions or send radioactive fallout drifting toward LA.

US president boasted that he settled five of eight conflicts he takes credit for ending by using tariff threats alone. He taunted President Joe Biden, claiming: “Joe Biden doesn’t even know what countries we’re talking about.”

Trump also mentioned that Indian PM Modi also phoned him, assuring that India would not go to war. Trump further expanded his list of claimed diplomatic achievements, saying he played a key role in halting the Gaza conflict in October.

He insisted he has “settled eight wars” and has only one remaining, but voiced disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he expected the Ukraine conflict to be the easiest to resolve due to their previously “good relationship.”