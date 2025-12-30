Irregularities worth billions uncovered in Sindh’s solar energy project

ISLAMABAD – Billions of rupees in irregularities have been uncovered in a Rs27 billion solar energy project in Sindh.

The revelations came during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro.

Officials from the Sindh Planning Division informed the committee that evidence of corruption worth billions of rupees has been found in the solar project. They said two inquiries into the project have already been completed. The project was implemented through NGOs and was meant to provide solar panels to poor communities, but large-scale irregularities were identified at every level.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that misappropriating money meant for the poor is a grave injustice and a serious crime.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Saifullah Abro, stated that NGOs were selected without a tendering process and that funds were distributed among a select few. He alleged that solar panels available for Rs21,000 were purchased at Rs60,000, and that the entire plan was designed to benefit favored individuals.

The standing committee has summoned the secretary concerned to the next meeting along with complete records of the project.