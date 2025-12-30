Saudi Arabia asks UAE to withdraw troops from Yemen within 24 hours

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has demanded that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) withdraw its forces from Yemen within 24 hours in line with the Yemeni government’s request and immediately stop providing any military or financial support to any party.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Riyadh said that dialogue is the only solution to achieving peace in Yemen. The statement described as “regrettable” the UAE’s alleged pressure on the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to pursue military actions, warning that such steps pose a threat to Saudi national security, Yemen’s peace, and regional stability.

Saudi Arabia said these actions are inconsistent with the principles of the Arab Coalition formed to support the Yemeni government, adding that any threat to national security would be treated as a red line. The Kingdom warned it would not hesitate to take any measures necessary to counter such threats.

Riyadh reaffirmed its full solidarity with Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) and the Yemeni government, stressing its continued support for Yemen’s peace, stability, and sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia also noted that the southern issue in Yemen has deep historical and social dimensions and can only be resolved through an inclusive political process at the negotiating table, involving all Yemeni parties, including the Southern Transitional Council. It reiterated its demand that the UAE withdraw its forces from Yemen within 24 hours and cease all military and financial assistance to any faction.

The Kingdom emphasized the importance of wisdom, brotherhood, and good neighborly relations, and said it prioritizes strong ties among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Earlier, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the cancellation of a joint defense agreement with the UAE. According to Arab media reports, Al-Alimi ordered all UAE forces present in Yemen to leave the country within 24 hours.

He also announced a complete air, land, and sea blockade on all Yemeni ports and crossings for 72 hours.

Media reports said the PLC’s orders came at a time when the Saudi-led military coalition conducted limited air operations in Yemen, targeting the port of Mukalla.