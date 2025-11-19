Mega deal at White House as Saudi Arabia’s $1 Trillion pledge turns heads worldwide

WASHINGTON – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made extra ordinary diplomatic visit to US as he was greeted by Donald Trump himself.

MBS arrived at the White House on Tuesday for what has become the most consequential Saudi visit to Washington in more than seven years. Walking down red carpet lined with dozens of uniformed US military personnel, MBS gets warm welcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Fighter jets thundered overhead as the Saudi leader’s limousine, escorted by US Army mounted honor guard, rolled up the South Drive, setting stage for one of the most explosive geopolitical meetings of the year.

Crown Prince pledged to supercharge Saudi investment in the United States, increasing it from $600 billion to nearly $1 trillion. The commitment spans cutting-edge sectors including technology and artificial intelligence.

MBS called America most important country in the world, while Trump returned the praise, calling him “the future king of Saudi Arabia” and celebrating the massive Saudi investment.

Trump also confirmed selling F-35s to Saudi Arabia, as Kingdom requested 48 F-35 fighter jets, a move that would mark the first-ever U.S. sale of the world’s most advanced stealth aircraft to the kingdom.

If finalized, the deal would reshuffle the military balance of the entire Middle East, ending Israel’s exclusive access to the F-35 and raising urgent questions about Washington’s commitment to preserving Tel Aviv’s “qualitative military edge.”

Behind closed doors, Trump and the Crown Prince held extensive discussions on defense coordination. Trump highlighted emerging cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia on advanced defense technology, an unprecedented alignment that continues to reshape regional power structures.