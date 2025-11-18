Is Saudi Arabia joining Abraham Accords after getting F-35 Jets from US?

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is prepared to step onto US soil, with hope that President Donald Trump will about to announce deal that could reshape Riyadh’s defence.

Trump revealed plans to sell KSA up to 48 cutting-edge F-35 fighter jets, part of a string of multibillion-dollar agreements that could shift the balance of power, spark political debates, and test the fragile ties between regional rivals.

US President Donald Trump said Washington will sell its advanced F-35 fighter jets to Kingdom, just as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares to visit Washington. The historic deal could see Riyadh purchasing up to 48 jets, a bold step aimed at fortifying the kingdom’s defense against Iran and regional militias.

The announcement comes despite internal concerns within POTUS administration, with some officials warning the sale could disrupt Israel’s military edge and even risk advanced US technology reaching China.

But fighter jets are only the tip of the iceberg. Sources say the visit will also feature Saudi Arabia unveiling multibillion-dollar investment in US artificial intelligence infrastructure, alongside talks of unprecedented cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

The potential sale marks dramatic policy shift in Washington and could alter the balance of power across the Middle East. Republican officials have expressed unease, particularly as Trump seeks Israeli support for his Gaza peace plan.

Donald Trump is pressing for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, the pact that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations. However, Riyadh has insisted that any participation would require a guarantee of a Palestinian state.