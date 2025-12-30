Islamabad-London flights from March 29 as PIA reclaims UK Route

ISLAMABAD – Skies between Islamabad and London remain silent for Pakistan International Airlines for six year, and now travelers dream of direct connection to UK, while the airline worked quietly behind the scenes to reclaim its lost route.

Wait is finally over as the national air carrier is set to soar once again from Islamabad to London’s Heathrow Airport, bringing back the convenience and excitement from March 29.

The airline will operate four weekly flights from Islamabad to London’s Heathrow Airport, departing from Terminal 4.

The airline spokesperson stressed that national carrier is expanding its footprint in UK, with London being one of its most coveted international destinations. Currently, the airline operates three flights per week from Islamabad to Manchester, marking the first phase of its UK revival.

The airline’s operations to EU were grounded in mid 2020, when the European Union Aviation Safety Agency banned PIA after tragic Lahore-Karachi flight crash near Jinnah International Airport claimed nearly 100 lives. The ban was intensified after then-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan raised concerns over pilots’ licenses.

After the overhaul, Europe lifted ban in November last year. UK then followed suit in July 2025, removing Pakistan from its Air Safety List and opening door for airlines to start operations. By September, PIA received official approval to restart direct flights to Britain, initially flying to Manchester, with ambitious plans to expand services to Birmingham and London.

With flights resuming to UK, the airline is ready to reclaim its place on one of world’s busiest international routes, promising travelers a seamless connection between Pakistan and Britain once again.