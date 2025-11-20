Double Delight for Pakistan as Arshad Nadeem Shines with Gold, Yasir Sultan clinches Silver

KARACHI – Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and rising star Yasir Sultan delivered historic one-two finish for Pakistan in the javelin throw final at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

Advancing legacy at iconic Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Pakistani duo entered the arena as the undisputed favourites, boasting the best seasonal throws among the seven elite competitors and they did not disappoint.

Alhamdulillah, grateful to bring home another gold for Pakistan! Still working hard to get back to 100% after surgery, but the hunger to win remains! More to come in the next tournaments, Insha'Allah! pic.twitter.com/oJPh5Jtg5d — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) November 19, 2025

Golden Boy Arshad Nadeem unleashed masterclass in javelin dominance, opening with 75.44m before roaring to his best throw of the night, a thunderous 83.05 metres on his second attempt. He followed it up with 82.48m on the third and 77.06m on the fourth, sealing the gold medal long before the event wrapped up. His performance reaffirmed why he remains one of the world’s most feared throwers.

Yasir Sultan rose to challenge under immense pressure. In nail-biting finale, he launched his best throw 76.04 metres on his sixth and final attempt, edging out Nigeria’s Samuel Adams Kure, who delivered a strong 76.01m. Yasir clinched the silver by a hair’s breadth, completing Pakistan’s sensational sweep of the top two positions.

The achievement adds to Arshad’s legacy, coming just two years after he smashed the Games record with an incredible 88.55m at the 2022 edition in Konya.

Pakistan’s overall medal tally at the Games now stands at four, with this gold-and-silver combo marking the nation’s first top podium finishes of the current edition, and arguably its most inspiring moment yet. The celebrations didn’t stop there.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and other officials called Arshad national treasure, saying his victory made every Pakistani proud. Naqvi also praised athlete’s coach and family, adding that Arshad has “won everyone’s hearts” by raising Pakistan’s flag high on the global stage.