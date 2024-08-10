Search

Pakistan

Arshad Nadeem set for heroic welcome in Lahore after historic Olympic gold

05:10 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
arshad nadeem

Arshad Nadeem, the Pakistani javelin thrower who brought home the country's first Olympic gold medal in 40 years, is on his way back to Pakistan from Paris. He is expected to arrive at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport tonight at 1 AM, where a grand reception awaits him.

According to media reports, the Pakistan Olympics Association, along with government officials, has organized a warm welcome for Arshad Nadeem, celebrating his historic achievement at the Paris Olympics. The nation is eagerly awaiting the arrival of its hero, with celebrations already underway across the country.

In Karachi, as in other cities, Arshad Nadeem's victory is the talk of the town. The city’s local government has paid tribute to the athlete, displaying his images on various electronic billboards. These billboards also highlight the remarkable distance of 92.97 meters that Arshad achieved with his throw, along with messages of congratulations and praise.

Just a day ago, Arshad Nadeem stunned the world by securing the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics, surpassing India's Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 92.97 meters. This incredible feat not only won him the gold but also set a new Olympic record and became the sixth-longest javelin throw in history.

Arshad Nadeem's victory is even more significant as it marks Pakistan’s first gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics. Out of the seven Pakistani athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics, Arshad was the last remaining hope for a medal, and he delivered in spectacular fashion.

As Arshad Nadeem returns home, the entire nation stands united in celebrating this monumental achievement, with Lahore ready to welcome its Olympic champion in style.

