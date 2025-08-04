ISLAMABAD – Britain’s top journal backed Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as man redefining Pakistan’s place in the world, and challenging regional giants like India and even China.

In its report, The Economist mentioned Field Marshal Munir as man who pushed Pakistan into a new era of diplomacy, military strategy, and global recognition, leaving critics and allies alike stunned at his rapid ascent to international prominence.

The turning point came on June 18, when Field Marshal Munir met US President Donald Trump at the White House. What followed was nothing short of historic: Trump reportedly slammed India as a “dead economy” and slapped a brutal 25% tariff on Indian goods.

In a shock twist, he offered Pakistan a friendlier 19pc tariff as part of a new trade pact. Diplomatic sources now say that this meeting set off a chain reaction, leading to what experts are calling “the American pivot toward Pakistan.”

The report claims Washington is now considering restoring weapons trade with Pakistan, including night-vision systems and armored vehicles, as a reward for Pakistan’s aggressive operations against ISIS.

US official is quoted acknowledging Pakistan’s decisive military actions, while insiders suggest that counterterrorism cooperation is being quietly revived.

Tensions with India have only elevated Munir’s profile. While some international powers urged restraint, Field Marshal Munir reportedly authorized retaliatory actions following border escalations, triggering a surge in national support.

According to The Economist, foreign pressure failed to sway Pakistan’s military chief, who is now seen as a symbol of defiance and strategic strength.

In another twist, The Economist reveals that Trump’s business allies are eyeing Pakistan’s crypto and mining sectors for investment, signaling a quiet but powerful endorsement of Pakistan’s economic future.

Diplomats and foreign investors are reportedly bypassing traditional political channels and engaging directly with Field Marshal Munir, treating him as the true power broker of Pakistan as top general balanced ties with China, Gulf nations, and the West, even as global tensions rise.

The Economist said Pakistan’s strategic rise is now linked directly to Field Marshal Munir’s vision, decisiveness, and international diplomacy.