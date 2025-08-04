Govt to offer cheaper RLNG for new gas connections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to supply imported Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to all new gas connection applicants in the domestic and commercial sectors.

The move is aimed at addressing surplus RLNG availability while providing consumers with a cheaper alternative to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Reports said RLNG will be around 31.25% cheaper than LPG, offering notable savings to new consumers.

Currently, RLNG is priced at Rs3,300 per MMBTU, whereas LPG costs approximately Rs4,800 per MMBTU, creating a price gap of Rs1,500 per MMBTU in favor of RLNG.

This new policy means that new gas consumers will no longer be treated the same as existing domestic users, who fall under a 12-slab tariff system. Instead, new users will receive RLNG under a separate pricing mechanism.

A senior government official noted that the country is currently facing an oversupply of RLNG. In light of this, the government has decided to lift the ban on new gas connections that had been in place since 2021.

Unlike LPG, which requires cylinders, RLNG will be delivered through pipelines—offering greater convenience and safety.

The Prime Minister has already given in-principle approval for the move, and the proposal has been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) for final approval.

Following the CCOE’s endorsement, a public awareness campaign will be launched to encourage citizens to opt for RLNG over LPG due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of supply.