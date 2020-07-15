UBL & Honda sign deal to provide exclusive privileges to customers
06:55 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
UBL & Honda sign deal to provide exclusive privileges to customers
KARACHI - UBL recently signed an agreement with Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited in order to provide exclusive benefits to customers.

Through this deal, UBL Good Citizen Account holders can enjoy a discounted rate of 9.75% on their car loan for Honda vehicles by maintaining an average balance of 500K and above in their account.

Not just that, all customers can also avail other attractive privileges, like discounts and waivers on insurance rates and registration fees, reduced loan processing fee and priority delivery among others.

The agreement was signed recently, through an online meeting, by Mr Zia Ijaz, Group Executive Branch Banking & International UBL and Mr Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership between UBL and Honda. It will provide multiple benefits and concessions to customers who want to avail of financing options for Honda vehicles”, said Mr Zia Ijaz, Group Executive Branch Banking & International UBL.

Mr Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited added, “This alliance combines UBL’s financial prowess with the state of the art products being offered by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. This enhanced offering will provide exciting deals and financial flexibility to customers throughout the country, on all our cars”.

