Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan Nov 2023

Honda and other automakers have always been popular in Pakistan because of their affordable bikes but Suzuki leads the premium market, with Suzuki GD110s remaining its front runners.
The company offers wide range of bikes and the GD 110s is counted among the most popular models.
Suzuki GD 110s is said to be a fusion of style and power and Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities, bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.
As of November 2023, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs352,000/-
Suzuki GD 110s Features
GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine which emphasises simplicity and fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.
The famous ride is loaded with basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
