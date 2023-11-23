Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan Nov 2023

Honda and other automakers have always been popular in Pakistan because of their affordable bikes but Suzuki leads the premium market, with Suzuki GD110s remaining its front runners.

The company offers wide range of bikes and the GD 110s is counted among the most popular models.

Suzuki GD 110s is said to be a fusion of style and power and Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities, bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.

Suzuki GD 110s Price in Pakistan

As of November 2023, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs352,000/-

Suzuki GD 110s Features

GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine which emphasises simplicity and fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.

The famous ride is loaded with basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.