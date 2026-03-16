Schedule for sale of PSL 11 tickets unveiled

LAHORE – Ticket sales for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) are set to begin from tomorrow (March 17), reports said on Monday.

Fans will be able to purchase match tickets through the website of a private courier service, which has been designated to handle the booking process.

The upcoming edition of the tournament will mark the first time in PSL history that eight teams will compete across six different venues.

The 11th season of the league is scheduled to start on March 26 in Lahore. The opening match will feature defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The competition will run for 39 days and include a total of 44 matches. The final is set to take place on May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Last week, the trophy of the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 was unveiled in a ceremony held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s marquee T20 tournament.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, representatives of all eight teams and others.

Meanwhile, the transfer window for the PSL 11 is open now and will remain open until Wednesday, 18 March during which franchises will be allowed to make player transfers in accordance with the tournament regulations and salary cap rules.