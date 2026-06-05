India edge Pakistan 5-3 to reach U18 Hockey Asia Cup final

India stormed into the final of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling semi-final at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The match got off to a fast-paced start, with both teams displaying attacking intent. India drew first blood in the 12th minute when Purti Ashish Tani converted a penalty stroke after Pakistan’s video review failed to overturn the umpire’s decision.

Pakistan fought back strongly and created several opportunities through penalty corners before Adeel found the equaliser in the 27th minute, ensuring the teams went into halftime level at 1-1.

India restored their lead in the third quarter through Ali Shahrukh in the 35th minute, but Pakistan responded almost immediately as Muhammad Farhan Aslam scored two minutes later to make it 2-2. The Green Shirts then took the lead for the first time when Uzair Ahmed converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minute, putting Pakistan ahead 3-2.

However, India dominated the final quarter. Purti Ashish Tani struck again to level the scores before completing his hat-trick in the 53rd minute to give India a crucial 4-3 lead. He added another goal late in the match to complete a four-goal performance and secure a 5-3 victory for his side.