‘Mehak Pindi Wali’ goes viral with Power-Hitting Display

A young female cricketer, Mehak Pindi Wali, has taken social media by storm after a video showing her explosive batting in a tape-ball cricket match went viral, prompting users to call for her inclusion in the Pakistan women’s cricket team.

In the widely circulated footage, Mehak can be seen playing alongside boys while wearing traditional attire and confidently wielding the bat. She delivers a series of powerful shots against different deliveries, with several strikes sending the ball racing beyond the boundary.

آپ نے ٹیپ بال کرکٹ میں لڑکوں کو تو چھکے مارتے دیکھا ہوگا۔ آج زرا مہک پنڈی والی کے چھکے بھی دیکھیں👇😳❤️ pic.twitter.com/qkq05UUi1Q — Naseer Awan(نصیر اعوان) (@MNasAwan555) August 18, 2026

Recorded at night under stadium floodlights, the video has drawn considerable attention for Mehak’s aggressive batting style and apparent ability to find the boundary with ease. Social media users have been quick to praise her performance, with some describing her as a promising talent who deserves a bigger platform.

However, the video’s authenticity has also become a subject of debate online. Some users have alleged that the footage was generated using artificial intelligence, with one user, Talha, claiming that it was an AI-generated video. Others, meanwhile, maintained that the footage appeared genuine.

The debate has done little to slow the video’s momentum, as calls for Mehak to be given an opportunity in the national women’s setup continue to circulate across social media.

One user argued that Mehak should be considered for the Pakistan women’s team, describing her as a genuinely talented player. Others similarly called for her abilities to be assessed on larger and more competitive cricket platforms.

The viral moment has also highlighted the growing participation of women in tape-ball cricket and the increasing interest in providing female players with opportunities to showcase their skills.

While a viral video alone cannot determine selection for the national team, Mehak’s sudden rise to social media prominence has put the spotlight on her batting. If her on-field ability matches what has been showcased in the footage, opportunities at more competitive levels could provide a clearer assessment of her potential.