India hold off Pakistan to Seal Asian Games Cricket Gold

NEW DELHI – India have once again emerged victorious against Pakistan, securing men’s cricket gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after a 19-run win in a high-voltage final in Japan.

Batting first at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, India piled up 211-6 before restricting Pakistan to 192-6 despite a stunning unbeaten 96 from Hasan Nawaz. The result gave India the gold medal, while Pakistan had to settle for silver. India entered the final as defending Asian Games champions after winning gold in Hangzhou in 2023, while Pakistan were chasing their first men’s cricket gold at the Games.

Men in Green’s pursuit of 212 got off to a difficult start after Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat put together 33 runs for the opening wicket. Washington Sundar broke the partnership by removing Farhan for 10 from 11 balls before Axar Patel struck in the next over to send Usman Khan back for just three.

Patel then delivered another blow by dismissing Maaz for 23, leaving Pakistan struggling at 39-3 after 6.1 overs. Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz then changed the momentum, producing an 87-run partnership that pushed Pakistan beyond 100 and revived hopes of a remarkable chase.

Nawaz took the attack to India’s bowlers and completed his third T20I half-century. But Shivam Dube eventually broke the partnership, dismissing Saim for 29 from 22 balls.

Pakistan slipped further when Sundar removed Abdul Samad for nine, leaving the side needing a major acceleration in the closing overs. Nawaz refused to give up, finishing unbeaten on 96 from 51 deliveries with five fours and seven sixes. But with 33 runs required from the final over, Pakistan could not complete the chase and ended on 192-6.

India had earlier made Pakistan pay for choosing to bowl after winning the toss, racing to 211-6 from their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma provided the biggest early assault, smashing 61 from only 28 balls, including three fours and seven sixes.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick 15 from nine deliveries before Saim Ayub provided Pakistan with their first breakthrough. Sanju Samson then departed for two, but Abhishek continued to attack until Arafat Minhas finally removed him. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan attempted to rebuild the innings, but Pakistan continued to pick up wickets at crucial stages.

Ishan made 20 before Minhas struck again, while Abrar Ahmed dismissed India’s captain Iyer for 21. India, however, finished with a powerful late surge. Shivam Dube smashed 27 from 15 balls, while Tilak Varma launched a brutal assault in the closing overs.

Varma struck consecutive sixes and eventually completed an unbeaten half-century, finishing on 51 from just 22 deliveries. His innings featured three fours and four sixes and helped India cross the 200-run mark before finishing at 211-6.

Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas took two wickets each for Pakistan, while Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub claimed one apiece.

The cricket final created an extraordinary scene in Japan as one of the sport’s biggest rivalries arrived at a relatively small venue in Nisshin. The 2,500-capacity Korogi Athletic Park was packed with supporters, with fans arriving hours before the match and waving Indian and Pakistani flags.