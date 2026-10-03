UAE declares Saudi Emergency Landing of Israel-Bound Flight ‘Terrorist Act’

TEHRAN – An Israel-bound flight from Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a shocking cockpit incident, with UAE now calling it a terrorist act.

Israel-bound flight from Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after its co-pilot allegedly attacked the pilot with an axe inside the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

UAE has now declared the incident a terrorist act, with UAE Prosecutor General saying the co-pilot had allegedly planned the attack in advance.

UAE Prosecutor General said co-pilot attacked the pilot with an axe while the aircraft was en route from Dubai to Israel. He then allegedly tried to take control of the plane, triggering serious emergency that ultimately led to the aircraft making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged motive behind the attack and whether the suspect had any links to other individuals or groups.

UAE Prosecutor General said investigators are looking into both physical and digital evidence as they work to determine how the incident unfolded and whether the attack was part of a wider plan. The airline said an investigation into the incident is currently underway and that it was not in a position to comment while the probe continues.

The co-pilot involved in the Flydubai incident has been identified as Omani national Humam Al Hammami, who remains in custody. He had previously been removed from flying duties at Oman Air after concerns were reportedly raised about his alleged extremist views, before later joining Flydubai, where he had worked for around eight months.

The incident occurred more than two hours into the flight when al-Hammami allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit. The aircraft rapidly descended from around 34,000 feet to 16,000 feet before the crew regained control. The flight declared an emergency and diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Machchhar was injured but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to restrain the co-pilot.

Al-Hammami was reportedly born in the UAE to an Omani father and Syrian mother and studied aviation management at Buckinghamshire New University. His previous employment at Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc is now part of the investigation.