Big Fuel Relief as Diesel Price to come down by Rs32 to Rs363 in Pakistan

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced possible Rs30 to Rs32 per litre reduction in high-speed diesel (HSD), in a major fuel-price relief for farmers and the transport sector.

Using the current prices of Diesel at Rs395.69/litre, the potential prices could be around Rs363-365. The current rates of Rs334.54 for petrol and Rs395.69 for HSD are also reflected in recent reporting.

Diesel is currently selling at Rs395.69 per litre, meaning a full Rs32 reduction would bring the price down to approximately Rs363.69 per litre. A Rs30 cut, meanwhile, would take the rate to Rs365.69 per litre.

The potential relief emerged amid sharply contrasting signals from the petroleum market. While the government is considering a substantial reduction in diesel prices, preliminary calculations reportedly indicate that HSD could otherwise rise by Rs4.30 per litre, pushing its price to almost Rs400 per litre at Rs399.99.

Petrol, currently priced at Rs334.54 per litre, could also face an increase of around Rs2.30, taking the rate to Rs336.84 per litre if the government does not offset the impact through taxes. The conflicting calculations have put consumers, farmers and transport operators on alert ahead of the latest price decision.

OGRA is expected to finalise the revised petroleum prices tonight for implementation from August 20, after assessing international market trends under the government’s daily fuel-pricing mechanism. The current formula uses a seven-day average of international petroleum prices.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said the government understands the economic difficulties facing the public and has already introduced targeted subsidies to provide relief. He also attributed the recent pressure on domestic fuel prices to movements in global crude markets.

For farmers, the proposed diesel reduction could be particularly significant. At the current Rs395.69 per litre, HSD is a major operating expense for tractors, agricultural machinery, transportation and other farm-related activities. A reduction to Rs363.69–365.69 would lower the cost by Rs30–32 on every litre purchased.