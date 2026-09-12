Inside Mahnoor Safdar-Azaan Jabbar’s Nikah: See Pictures

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, entered new chapter of her life, tying the knot with Azaan Jabbar in an intimate nikah ceremony at Jati Umra.

The private family occasion may have been deliberately kept away from the glare of a large public celebration, but glimpses of the bride’s appearance quickly became a talking point after photographs and videos from the event began circulating online.

Mahnoor’s bridal look

مریم نواز کی بیٹی کا نکاح، شریف برادران کی منفرد انٹری!

نکاح کی تقریب میں سابق وزیراعظم نواز شریف اور وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی خصوصی شرکت، دونوں کی انٹری نے سب کی توجہ حاصل کرلی۔ pic.twitter.com/oMwzqW54Vb — Kashmir Digital (@KashmirDigital1) September 12, 2026

Mahnoor appeared in a sophisticated silver-grey and champagne-coloured ensemble that stood apart from the brighter shades traditionally associated with Pakistani bridal fashion.

At the centre of Mahnoor’s bridal ensemble was a statement diamond necklace featuring a large cushion-cut yellow gemstone surrounded by a halo of white diamonds. Her earrings were designed to complement the necklace, carrying a similar yellow-and-diamond combination.

The exact nature of the prominent yellow gemstone, however, could not be independently confirmed from the images available.

Despite the online attention surrounding the bride, the wedding itself remained a private affair. Guest list was restricted to close family members, relatives and a limited circle of family friends. The gathering nevertheless brought together several prominent figures from the Sharif family and Pakistan’s political landscape.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the ceremony, while Nawaz Sharif was also present. Mahnoor’s father, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, along with Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, were among those reported to have attended.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were also reported to be part of the gathering.Mahnoor’s husband, Azaan Jabbar, comes from a prominent business family, according to reports and family sources.

He is the son of businessman Jabbar Khalid, who has been described as an established industrialist associated with the flour-milling and trading sector.

The marriage also comes shortly after Mahnoor completed an important academic milestone in London.

Before returning to Pakistan, Mahnoor completed her higher education at SOAS University of London and recently attended her graduation ceremony.

Maryam Nawaz travelled privately to London to join her daughter for the occasion. During the celebrations, the Punjab chief minister spoke with pride about her children’s educational achievements, saying that, by the grace of Allah, all three of her children had completed their higher education.

Following Maryam Nawaz and Mahnoor’s return to Pakistan, family consultations reportedly took place before the date for the nikah was finalized.

The ceremony eventually brought the families together at Jati Umra on Saturday, with the private gathering marking the latest major family milestone for the Sharif household.