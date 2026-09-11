Petrol Price hits Rs375.82, Diesel crosses Rs400 amid Fresh Hike

ISLAMABAD – No relief in sight for inflation weary Pakistanis as the government has once again raised the prices of petroleum products.

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs5.02 per litre, taking the new price from Rs370.80 to Rs375.82 per litre. The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has also gone up by Rs5.28 per litre, with the new rate reaching Rs403.32 per litre, compared with the previous Rs398.04.

The revised prices will come into effect from September 12, 2026.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices under the petroleum pricing mechanism issued by the federal government. The government attributed the increase to global factors, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and other incidentals.

So, while global markets move, so does the price at the fuel pump, apparently upward, once again.

For ordinary Pakistanis already struggling with the rising cost of food, transport and household expenses, the latest increase means another hit to the monthly budget. Higher fuel prices could also add further pressure on transportation and the cost of goods and services.

At this point, the question for consumers is no longer whether petrol prices will rise, but perhaps how high they plan to go before someone decides enough is enough.