Razaullah – From Mardan to Edgbaston

By: Shahzad Shami

Pakistan’s cricket history is full of remarkable fast-bowling stories. From Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan to Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan has repeatedly produced fast bowlers who, through their pace, swing and aggression, have carved out their own identity on the world cricket map.

But every now and then, a young player emerges from a relatively lesser-known place, known only within domestic cricket circles, and suddenly finds himself standing at a historic cricket ground, attracting the attention of the cricketing world. Razaullah is the latest character in such a story.

The 21-year-old cricketer from Mardan made his Test debut against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in September 2026. Yet his story is about far more than one Test debut. It is the story of how, within just a few years, continuous hard work, genuine pace and one opportunity can take a young cricketer from regional cricket to the Pakistan national team.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Razaullah began to make his mark in 2023, when he emerged from the Mardan District Under-19 team. He was then given an opportunity to demonstrate his ability in Abbottabad Region’s youth cricket.

It was during this period that Peshawar Region coach Abdul Rehman noticed him while watching him bowl in an informal tournament. The young bowler’s pace and style immediately impressed him. Razaullah was given further opportunities, and he gradually began to prove that he possessed not only raw pace but also the ability to compete at a higher level.

He later represented Sahir Associates in the President’s Trophy Grade-II during the 2024-25 season. His performances played an important role in helping the team win the tournament and reach first-class level. This was the stage at which Razaullah’s journey began to gather real momentum.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The 2025-26 season proved to be the real breakthrough. Razaullah was given the opportunity to play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Peshawar as a guest player. It was his first major season of regular first-class cricket, and he made the opportunity count in impressive fashion.

To take 30 wickets in eight matches was an exceptional achievement for any young fast bowler. But Razaullah’s special quality was not limited to his bowling. He also demonstrated that he could contribute with the bat, scoring both a half-century and a century during the season.

That was an important development in his game. He was beginning to emerge not simply as a fast bowler, but as a cricketer capable of contributing with the bat when his team needed him. For a young player trying to establish himself in Pakistan’s highly competitive domestic system, this combination of pace and batting ability was impossible to ignore.

PSL and the Road to the National Team

His consistent performances in domestic cricket opened the door to the Pakistan Super League, where he was selected by the new franchise, Rawalpindis. This was another important stage in his development.

Razaullah was no longer merely a player of regional cricket. He was now entering dressing rooms alongside established players and experiencing bigger grounds, greater pressure and larger crowds. Those experiences matter enormously for a young cricketer. Domestic cricket can reveal talent, but the PSL exposes that talent to a completely different level of scrutiny.

At the same time, Razaullah’s pace and ability attracted the attention of the national selectors and the National Cricket Academy. Then, at the end of August 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board organised a special camp for the country’s best young fast bowlers. Razaullah was among those invited. At that point, perhaps nobody imagined that within just a few days this very young bowler would be wearing a Pakistan Test cap.

Selection for National Team

Pakistan’s England tour then took an unexpected turn. After defeats in the first two Test matches, major changes were made to the team. Seven players were sent back, changes were made to the coaching setup and team combination, and suddenly there was a need for young players who could bring fresh energy onto the field.

It was in this emergency situation that Razaullah’s name came up for the Pakistan Test team. The story of his selection itself is no less remarkable than a scene from a film. The young man who, only a short while earlier, had been trying to establish his name in domestic cricket in Mardan and Peshawar suddenly received the news that he was to become part of Pakistan’s Test team in England.

The situation was so sudden that he did not even have his passport with him at the time, while his phone was also switched off. He was traced, contact was established, and arrangements were made for him to reach England in an extremely short period of time. That moment beautifully captures the entire journey.

A young man from Mardan, who only a few years earlier had been trying to find his place on regional cricket grounds, suddenly found himself close to receiving a Pakistan Test cap at one of the world’s historic cricket grounds, Edgbaston. There was no famous name behind his journey, nor did he have years of international experience. He had only his performances, his pace, his hard work and an opportunity. And he did not let that opportunity slip away.

Test Debut at Edgbaston

Playing a Test against England at Edgbaston, a ground where some of the world’s greatest batters have played, was nothing short of a dream for Razaullah. Yet once he received his Test cap, he did not appear overwhelmed by the occasion. Instead, confidence and aggression were visible in his bowling from the very beginning.

To dismiss a world-class batter like Joe Root was enough to make his debut memorable. But Razaullah did not stop there. He continued to trouble England’s batting order and made his presence felt. His pace regularly went beyond 140 kilometres per hour, and at Edgbaston he reached approximately 90 miles per hour, demonstrating that he possesses genuine international-level pace.

His run-up is not particularly long, but the movement of his body and arm at the point of release gives the ball that extra burst of pace. Against right-handed batters, he comes in from a particular angle, while against left-handers he can also operate round the wicket.

At times, his action may remind one of Waqar Younis. But it would not be appropriate to call Razaullah another version of anyone. Every great bowler has his own journey, and Razaullah will also have to create his own identity.

That is perhaps one of the most interesting parts of his story. Pakistan does not need another copy of an old fast-bowling great. It needs Razaullah to become the best version of Razaullah.

Surprising Performance with the Bat, and a World Record

If his bowling surprised everyone, his batting in the second innings left almost everyone stunned. Coming in at number nine, Razaullah smashed 81 runs off just 63 balls. Four fours. Nine sixes. And a half-century from only 43 balls.

This was not merely a quick innings. It was a new example of aggressive batting on Test debut. By hitting nine sixes in a Test innings while batting at number nine, Razaullah set a world record. His nine sixes also equalled the record for the most sixes by any player on Test debut, a record previously held by New Zealand’s Tim Southee.

With his 81 runs, he also established the highest individual score by a number-nine batter on Test debut, surpassing the previous record of 72 runs held by Sri Lanka’s Milan Rathnayake.

There is, however, another important aspect to Razaullah’s innings. He had not come simply to make records. He arrived at a time when Pakistan needed a player who could attack rather than play with fear. That is what made the innings so significant.

At a moment when pressure could easily have produced caution, Razaullah chose aggression. He backed his ability, attacked the bowling and played the sort of innings that can change the mood of an entire team.

Ace Partnership with Abbas

What made Razaullah’s 81 even more significant was his partnership with Mohammad Abbas. Batting at number ten, Abbas scored 42, and the two added 121 runs for the ninth wicket. The partnership came at a time when Pakistan needed every run.

Razaullah’s attacking approach not only strengthened Pakistan’s total but also made England’s task considerably more difficult. What could have been a straightforward passage for England’s bowlers became a genuine fight for control.

Pakistan eventually scored 449 and set England a target of 130 runs. Think about how quickly everything had changed. A young man who, only a few days earlier, had not even been part of Pakistan’s Test squad had now played a significant role in changing the course of the match. That is extraordinary nature of sport, and particularly of Test cricket.

Real Test

But that is also the beauty of Test cricket: one outstanding day does not guarantee the next. Razaullah bowled five overs today but did not take a wicket in that spell. It would be wrong to regard this as a failure. In fact, this is where his real examination begins.

The first Test match has already given him a memorable introduction. He has shown that he can bowl at serious pace, dismiss top-class batters and contribute a match-changing innings with the bat. Now comes the real deal. Can he repeat it?

The real test is how a young fast bowler maintains himself after his first outstanding performance, in the next spell, the next day and the next Test. True greatness in international cricket does not come from creating noise on debut. True greatness comes from consistency.

Razaullah’s story has only just begun. He will now face some of the world’s best batters, different conditions, different pitches and, perhaps most importantly, the pressure of expectations. Until yesterday, the young man was waiting for an opportunity. Now people will expect performances from him. That transformation is not easy.

The moment a player bursts onto the international stage, expectations can become almost as difficult to handle as the opposition itself. One spectacular performance creates excitement, but it can also create pressure. Razaullah will now have to learn how to manage both.

But his first step has certainly proved his pace, courage, and aggression. And above all, he has the ability not to consider himself small when given a big opportunity.

The journey from Mardan to Edgbaston may have taken place in a very short period of time, but behind it lie years of hard work. Razaullah is not a star yet. He is on the journey to becoming one.

And in Pakistan cricket, perhaps this very journey may prove to be the beginning of a new fast-bowling story in the days to come.