PM Shehbaz takes notice of power outages, orders maximum two-hour loadshedding

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of prolonged power outages in various parts of the country and directed that load shedding in any area should not exceed two hours.

A high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister reviewed the country’s electricity load management situation, during which he expressed concern over increasing power outages in different cities.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz directed authorities to ensure that no area experiences more than two hours of load shedding.

The meeting was also briefed on the supply of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) amid the prevailing regional situation.

Officials said tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and transportation-related difficulties had disrupted RLNG supplies, resulting in reduced electricity generation. Load management was consequently being carried out to maintain a balance between electricity demand and supply.

The prime minister ordered immediate measures to address disruptions in RLNG transportation and directed authorities to make effective use of all available resources.

He reiterated that load shedding in any area must not exceed two hours.

According to an official statement, the prime minister also ordered the establishment of consumer grievance redressal committees at the level of power distribution companies (Discos) to address public complaints.

He directed that the committees should include public representation and be made operational within one week.