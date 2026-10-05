Four bodies found in Lahore

LAHORE – Four bodies have been recovered from different parts of Lahore, police said.

According to police, the body of a 35-year-old man was found near Saddar Gol Chakkar, while the body of a 63-year-old elderly man was recovered from a park in Harbanspura.

Police said another body was found in the Old Anarkali area, while the body of a person killed in a traffic accident was recovered from Sabzazar.

According to police, none of the deceased has been identified so far. All four bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examinations.