PDMA issues rain alert across Punjab for October 6-7

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a rain alert across the province, forecasting rainfall in most districts from October 6 to 7.

According to the PDMA Punjab, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad are also likely to receive rain.

PDMA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa warned of possible landslides in Murree, Galiyat and other hilly areas. Commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been directed to remain alert.

The PDMA said district administrations have also been alerted on the instructions of the Punjab chief minister. The health, irrigation, communications and works, local government and livestock departments have also been put on alert.

The PDMA DG urged citizens to take precautionary measures during bad weather and avoid staying in dilapidated or mud-built houses.

He advised people to stay in safe places during storms, avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions against lightning.

Citizens were also urged to take special care of children and prevent them from going near stagnant water, electricity wires and poles in low-lying areas. People should avoid going outdoors during thunderstorms and severe weather.

The PDMA said citizens can contact its helpline 1129 in case of an emergency.