Ndma Issues Rain And Snowfall Alert For Several Parts Of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert for possible rain and snowfall in various parts of the country over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the NDMA, weather is likely to remain dry in most districts of Balochistan and Sindh. However, rain is expected in Khuzdar, Lasbela and the north-eastern areas of Balochistan.

The alert also indicates a possibility of rain in southern parts of Sindh, including Karachi and Malir.

The NDMA has advised the public to exercise caution when travelling to upper and mountainous areas and to avoid unnecessary travel.

The authority said people should avoid driving during snowfall, and where travel is unavoidable, they should ensure necessary safety measures.

The NDMA has also asked travellers to check the latest weather conditions and road status before heading to hilly areas.

The alert further said that, in the event of road closures, citizens should cooperate with traffic police and the relevant authorities.