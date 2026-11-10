Dense fog closes M-4 Motorway to heavy traffic between Pindi Bhattian and Abdul Hakeem

LAHORE – The M-4 Motorway has been closed to heavy traffic from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem because of dense fog.

According to a motorway police spokesperson, the closures are meant to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during fog and to prefer daylight hours for journeys.

The Central Region spokesperson advised that, in foggy weather, the safest travel window is between 10am and 6pm.

Motorists have also been urged to keep their speed low and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Drivers should stay in their lanes and avoid unnecessary overtaking and sudden braking.

Motorway police also instructed drivers to use fog lights and to keep their vehicle’s headlights, tail lights and wipers in working order.