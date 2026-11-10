Pti Chairman Gohar Says Only Exchanged Greetings With Ex Army Chief Bajwa At Wedding

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that he only exchanged greetings with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at a wedding ceremony. He added that with time, enmity can turn into friendship and friendship into enmity, and that hatred should come to an end.

Speaking to the media on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar ruled out the possibility of boycotting the local government elections, saying PTI would be in the field like other parties.

He said PTI would not boycott the local polls and has instructed candidates for three constituencies in Islamabad to prepare their nomination papers.

Dismissing reports of his meeting with the former army chief as propaganda against him, he condemned them and said nothing beyond a greeting was exchanged with General Bajwa at the wedding.

He said PTI does not want a confrontation with any institution and that the head of every institution should remain within their limits.

Barrister Gohar welcomed the Islamabad High Court’s order on jail meetings, saying court orders have not been implemented for two years and expressing hope that this one would be followed.