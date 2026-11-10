Us House Votes On Pete Hegseth Impeachment Resolution Today Amid Iran War Backlash

WASHINGTON – US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces an impeachment showdown in House of Representatives over controversial war against Iran, with a Republican congressman leading the challenge against one of President Donald Trump’s closest cabinet allies.

Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie announced that the House will vote on Tuesday on a resolution seeking Hegseth’s impeachment, escalating a constitutional dispute over the Trump administration’s military operations in Iran and Yemen.

The move comes amid growing public criticism of the Iran war, political fallout from the recent US midterm elections, and mounting questions over whether the administration exceeded its constitutional authority by launching military operations without congressional approval.

US lawmakers will first decide the fate of a procedural motion designed to block the impeachment resolution before it reaches a full debate. If that motion fails, the House could proceed to discuss and vote on the eight articles of impeachment filed against the defense secretary. Officials outlined the voting process in a post. The voting schedule shows that proceedings could continue, setting the stage for a major confrontation over the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict.

US officials maintain that the Trump administration violated constitutional limits by launching and continuing the war against Iran without congressional approval. His impeachment resolution contains eight allegations involving military operations against Iran, strikes in Yemen, alleged violations of laws intended to protect civilians during armed conflicts, and other accusations related to the conduct of military operations.

The resolution shows extraordinary political challenge because it has been introduced by a member of Trump’s own Republican Party rather than by opposition Democrats. The dispute transformed what began as criticism of military decisions into a broader confrontation over presidential war powers and accountability at the highest levels of the Pentagon.

Hegseth rubishes Impeachment as ‘Circus’

Hegseth has shown no signs of backing down. Addressing journalists at Pentagon during his first press conference in six months, the defense secretary launched a forceful defense of the administration’s military campaign.

He dismissed the impeachment effort as a political spectacle, describing it as a “circus,” a “joke,” and “sabotage.” The defense secretary insisted that US military operations had been carried out lawfully under direct orders from President Trump. He also argued that the offensive against Iran was necessary to safeguard American national security interests.

He said military campaign inflicted extensive damage on Iran’s armed forces, significantly reducing the country’s military capabilities.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has openly rallied behind Hegseth, rejecting criticism of his defense secretary’s performance. Trump awarded Hegseth an “A-plus” assessment while directing sharp criticism at Massie, whom he described as a “failed” politician.

The president’s intervention has added another dimension to the confrontation, turning the impeachment effort into a political battle involving the White House, Pentagon, and members of Congress.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also defended the administration’s position. Rubio argued that Trump possesses the authority to make military decisions in his capacity as commander-in-chief and maintained that Iran has represented a longstanding threat to the United States.

The impeachment confrontation comes at a politically sensitive moment for the Republican Party following its losses in the recent midterm elections. The Iran conflict and its economic consequences have emerged as significant issues in the political debate surrounding those electoral setbacks.

Despite the dramatic developments, Hegseth’s immediate removal from office appears unlikely. Republicans are expected to maintain their congressional majority until January, limiting the chances that the impeachment effort will secure sufficient support in the House.