What is Samsung Planning for Galaxy S27 Ultra to take on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max may have grabbed spotlight, but Samsung is reportedly preparing banger with bigger battery, a bold new design, a 200MP camera and next-generation performance, in upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra, taking Android vs iOS rivalry to next level.

The rivalry between Samsung and Apple is set to intensify as fresh leaks reveal ambitious changes reportedly planned for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphone. While Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max already attracted attention with powerful A20 Pro processor and advanced Camera features, Samsung appears determined to respond with major hardware upgrades and a completely refreshed design.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to arrive in early 2027, potentially introducing some of the biggest changes to Samsung’s Ultra lineup in years.

One of rumored improvements involves battery capacity. Rumours suggested Samsung could introduce massive 6,000mAh to 6,500mAh battery. However, more conservative leaks indicate the Galaxy S27 Ultra may feature a battery closer to 5,700mAh. If accurate, this means 14% increase over the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung is also rumored to be exploring silicon-carbon battery technology, potentially allowing the company to accommodate more power without dramatically increasing the smartphone’s thickness or weight. Charging performance could improve, with reports suggesting 60W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

New design for Galaxy S27 Ultra?

Samsung is reportedly making changes to rear cameras in favor of a broad rectangular camera island resembling the design language of Apple’s recent iPhone Pro models. Leaked renders suggest the new camera housing could create a striking visual departure from previous Galaxy Ultra smartphones. The redesigned device may retain Samsung’s signature S Pen, premium aluminum frame and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Despite the expected changes, rumored dimensions of approximately 163.8 × 78.3 × 8.0mm suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra could remain similar in size to its predecessor.

One Rear Camera Out

Samsung may cut its rear camera count from four to three, removing the dedicated 3x optical telephoto lens. The rumored camera arrangement includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom.

Instead of using a separate 3x camera, Samsung could rely on its upgraded 200MP ISOCELL sensor and advanced computational photography to produce detailed images at intermediate zoom levels.

A 12MP to 16MP front-facing camera is also being discussed. Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max, by comparison, features a 48MP main camera with variable aperture technology, allowing greater control over exposure and depth of field.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 vsApple’s A20 Pro

Galaxy S27 Ultra is rumored to come with Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, potentially manufactured using advanced 2nm technology. The chipset could introduce improved Oryon CPU cores, powerful graphics and enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

Some reports suggest processing speeds approaching 5GHz, although these figures remain unconfirmed. Samsung may offer 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations, alongside 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. Advanced LPDDR6 memory and UFS 5.0 storage are also among the rumored upgrades.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max runs on the A20 Pro processor, designed to deliver improved gaming, multitasking, photography and AI performance. Both devices could offer exceptional processing power, but meaningful performance comparisons will require real-world testing once Samsung’s next flagship launches.

Samsung is also expected to improve the Privacy Display technology introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The feature helps prevent people sitting nearby from viewing sensitive information by restricting screen visibility from certain angles.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra could introduce an improved version designed to preserve display clarity and brightness while maintaining privacy protection. The device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reportedly ranging between 2,600 and 3,000 nits.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max also features a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and high outdoor brightness. Samsung’s upgraded Privacy Display could therefore become an important distinguishing feature, particularly for professionals and users concerned about protecting on-screen information in public spaces.

Galaxy S27 Ultra vs iPhone 18 Pro Max

Feature Galaxy S27 Ultra (rumored) iPhone 18 Pro Max Display 6.9-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 6.9-inch OLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Apple A20 Pro Main camera 200MP 48MP Rear cameras Triple-camera setup Triple-camera setup Telephoto 50MP, 5x optical zoom 48MP telephoto Battery Approximately 5,700mAh Up to 45 hours video playback RAM 12GB / 16GB ******** Storage 256GB to 1TB Up to 2TB Operating system Android 17 with One UI expected iOS 27 Special features S Pen, Privacy Display Face ID, Apple Intelligence

Galaxy S27 Ultra Launch Date and Expected Price

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S27 Ultra during a Galaxy Unpacked event in January or February 2027. Although the company has not announced official pricing, early estimates suggest the flagship could start between $1,399 and $1,499 in the US.

The device may launch in Black, Blue, White and Light Pink or Violet color options, with additional exclusive finishes potentially available through Samsung’s official channels.