LAHORE – Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is set to return to Earth tonight after completing a historic mission in collaboration with China, and preparations are under way to welcome him.

According to Chinese media, Pakistan’s first astronaut will begin his return journey tonight from China’s Tiangong space station.

The state news agency said he would travel back with two Chinese astronauts, Zhang Zhiyuan and Li Jiaying, and land at Dongfeng in northern China.

Landing Expected Around 2am

The return process is scheduled to begin at 9pm today, and Mr Ali is expected to reach Earth at around 2am.

Scientific Experiment Completed

Chinese officials said Mr Ali had completed the scientific experiment assigned to him.

A Pakistan Air Force pilot, he is the first Pakistani to enter Earth’s orbit and the first foreign astronaut to reach the Tiangong space station.

Launched on November 25

Mr Ali travelled to space aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on November 25. He is participating in the mission as a payload specialist and taking part in joint scientific research.