KARACHI – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that exports by freelancers reached $760 million in the first four months of the current fiscal year, up 47 per cent from the same period last year. In October alone, they stood at $210m, an increase of 53pc.

He was speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Saylani Ibn-e-Adam IT Park in Karachi, which he formally inaugurated.

Youth Can Help Achieve $100bn Export Target

Mr Aurangzeb said Pakistan’s young freelancers were proving their mettle in the global market, and their talent could help achieve the $100 billion export target.

He said the government had taken various measures, including tax reductions, to promote the IT industry, while banking procedures were being eased to boost IT exports.

Digital Banking Users Rise to 140m

The minister said the number of digital banking users had increased from 95m to 140m, while digital payments in Pakistan had surpassed eight billion.

He said even a 12-year-old Pakistani child had the ability to earn thousands of dollars from home. New employment opportunities could be created by equipping young people with skills, he said, stressing the need to enable them to earn through their own abilities rather than rely on government jobs.

He also emphasised increasing women’s access to and inclusion in the digital financial system.

Cybersecurity Cannot Be Ignored

Mr Aurangzeb said cybersecurity could not be overlooked in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Cyber threats could come from both state and non-state actors, he said, so Pakistani institutions must be prepared to deal with the risks related to cybersecurity and AI.

Free IT Training for Thousands

Saylani Welfare Chairman Bashir Farooqui said the organisation aimed to lift young people out of unemployment and make them self-reliant through modern IT education. The new IT park was an important part of that mission, he said, and would provide free IT training to thousands of students.

SBP Easing Banking Procedures

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah said the central bank was simplifying banking procedures to promote freelancing and IT exports, so that young people faced no obstacles in bringing their earnings into the country and the digital payments system was further strengthened.

Prominent business figures, including Bashir Jan Mohammad and Muhammad Ali Tabba, and other guests also attended the ceremony.