SKARDU – A high-level delegation from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region arrived in Skardu in a fresh push to strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in security, infrastructure development and regional coordination.

The delegation includes Xinjiang’s Inspector General of Police and other senior officials and is scheduled to hold series of engagements in Skardu and Gilgit, focusing on security arrangements, institutional performance and major development initiatives across Gilgit-Baltistan. The visit began with a warm reception in Skardu, where special security and hospitality arrangements have been put in place for the Chinese guests.

The delegation will visit the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Skardu, where senior police officials will brief the visitors on the region’s prevailing security situation, law and order, administrative mechanisms and security protocols.

One of key highlights of visit will be inspection of Skardu’s Safe City project, a modern surveillance and security initiative aimed at strengthening monitoring capabilities and improving law enforcement. Chinese officials are also expected to visit several ongoing development projects and government institutions to examine construction progress, assess the quality of work and evaluate institutional performance.

The delegation’s interest in security infrastructure, particularly the Safe City initiative, places technology-driven policing and regional security cooperation among the central themes of the visit.

After the completion of its engagements in Skardu, the delegation is scheduled to travel to Gilgit, where meetings with senior government officials and administrative authorities are expected. The discussions will cover matters of mutual interest, ongoing development activities and opportunities to improve coordination between the administrations of Gilgit-Baltistan and China’s Xinjiang region.

The delegation is also expected to inspect development projects in Gilgit, allowing its members to assess progress on the ground and gain a first-hand understanding of ongoing infrastructure initiatives.

GB occupies a central position in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), making infrastructure connectivity, cross-border trade, border management and security cooperation essential components of bilateral engagement.

Pakistan and China have maintained exchanges between officials from Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang in the past, with such engagements aimed at strengthening administrative coordination, improving border-related arrangements and facilitating development cooperation.

The review of security arrangements and modern surveillance infrastructure is particularly significant as authorities increasingly explore technology-based approaches to policing and public safety.

Beyond security, the delegation’s planned visits to development sites and government institutions could provide an opportunity to identify areas for closer cooperation, improve coordination on ongoing projects and explore potential avenues for future joint initiatives.