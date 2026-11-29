ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top leadership renewed the country’s strong diplomatic and political backing for the Palestinian cause, demanding an end to Israeli occupation and calling for urgent international action to secure Palestinians’ long-denied rights to freedom, dignity and self-determination.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar marked International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to standing alongside Palestinians until they achieve an independent and sovereign homeland.

Pakistani leadership stressed that the Palestinian people must be allowed to determine their own future and live in a contiguous, independent state with freedom, dignity and lasting peace.

President Zardari urged the United Nations, influential world powers and the broader international community to move beyond expressions of concern and take concrete measures to end Palestinian suffering. He emphasized the need for a credible political process to establish an independent Palestinian state on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, underscored that lasting peace and stability in the Middle East would remain elusive without ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and durable resolution of the Palestinian question.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar maintained that a comprehensive and sustainable peace in the region was impossible without ending the occupation and guaranteeing Palestinians their right to self-determination.

These messages reiterated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic commitment to the Palestinian cause, with the country maintaining that a just and lasting settlement must ensure the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state and uphold the fundamental rights of its people.