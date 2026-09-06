Pakistan, Arab and Islamic countries condemn Israeli calls for displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Foreign ministers from Pakistan and seven Arab and Islamic countries have strongly condemned remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Defence Minister Israel Katz regarding the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates rejected any proposals or plans aimed at forcibly removing Palestinians from their land.

They described such statements and proposals as a flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, warning that they pose a direct threat to the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

The ministers reaffirmed their unequivocal rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians, whether within or outside the Occupied Palestinian Territory, under any pretext or justification.

They warned of grave consequences if calls for forced displacement were translated into official policy or concrete measures aimed at uprooting Palestinians from their land.

The foreign ministers also said such actions would directly undermine international efforts to achieve peace, including US President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which explicitly rejects forced displacement.

🔊PR No.2️⃣3️⃣5️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar. Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZIFAKgiXCR — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 6, 2026

They warned that any such measures could seriously damage prospects for regional peace and stability.

The ministers stressed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and called for preserving the territorial unity of Palestinian lands, including Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem.

They reiterated that the only path to a just and lasting peace is the implementation of the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant international resolutions.

The foreign ministers urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfil its responsibilities and firmly oppose any attempts to create a new demographic or geographic reality in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

They stressed the importance of upholding international law and reaffirmed their full support for the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and right to remain on their land.

The ministers also rejected all efforts to erase the Palestinian cause or undermine the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.