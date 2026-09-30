Banks to remain open until 10 pm as tax return deadline ends today

KARACHI – Commercial banks across Pakistan will remain open until 10pm today (September 30) to facilitate taxpayers making government payments, following a request from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP has directed banks to keep relevant branches operational for as long as special clearing facilities are required for government transactions.

Digital payment channels, including internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs and other electronic platforms, will also continue operating without interruption to facilitate online payment of taxes and government duties.

The extension comes as the FBR reminds taxpayers that today is the deadline for filing income tax returns for the relevant tax year. The tax authority has warned that individuals who fail to submit their returns within the prescribed period could face penalties and other legal consequences.

The FBR has urged taxpayers not to wait until the final hours and to complete and submit their returns as soon as possible.

Taxpayers can file their returns online through the FBR’s digital system, while the Tax Asaan application is also available for this purpose. The online facility allows citizens to complete the filing process remotely without having to visit tax offices.

The FBR has advised taxpayers to meet the deadline to avoid potential fines and complications arising from late filing.