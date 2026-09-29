Imran H Shaikh Takes Charge as BankIslami’s President & Chief Executive Officer

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of the fastest-growing Islamic financial institutions in Pakistan, has appointed Imran H Shaikh as its President & Chief Executive Officer.

Imran brings over two decades of experience and a deep understanding of the industry. He has served as BankIslami’s Dy Chief Executive Officer and led the Bank’s growth in recent years. Under his leadership, the Bank strengthened its nationwide footprint across all business verticals, with a clear priority on expanding access to Shariah-compliant financial services.

His contributions included doubling down on the Bank’s digital capabilities, from upgrading the core banking system to the launch of aik, Pakistan’s first Islamic Digital Banking Platform. These efforts earned the Bank several national and global accolades, including recognition by the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards as Pakistan’s Best Islamic Bank in 2025 and Pakistan’s Best Islamic Digital Bank in 2026.

Prior to joining BankIslami, he spent close to fourteen years at JS Bank, where he went on to become Chief Operating Officer.

Upon assuming charge as President & Chief Executive Officer, he said: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity by the Board and our Sponsors to lead BankIslami and play my role in the advancement of Islamic banking in Pakistan. BankIslami has one of the finest teams in the industry, and I am excited to work alongside them on our shared mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.”

As the new chapter begins, BankIslami remains committed to promoting Riba-free banking in Pakistan and paving the way for a financial system built on trust and transparency. The Bank will continue to expand its footprint, with a strong focus on enhancing customer experience and deepening access to Shariah-compliant financial services across the country.