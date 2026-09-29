Gold Price further drops to Rs437,336 per Tola in Pakistan; Full Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fall further on September 29, as local bullion market moved down by Rs800 per tola to Rs437,336, while the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs686 to Rs374,945.

The latest decline followed Monday’s steep correction, when gold lost Rs12,800 per tola, bringing the rate down to Rs438,136. Gold has therefore recorded a combined decline of Rs13,600 per tola over the two trading sessions.

The decline in Pakistan’s market came alongside weakness in international bullion prices. The international gold rate mentioned in the latest market figures fell by $8 to $4,148 per ounce. The global market has remained volatile, with gold coming under pressure after a sharp sell-off in the previous session.

Silver Price

Silver also moved lower in the domestic market. The price of silver fell by Rs20 per tola to Rs6,558, adding to the downward trend in precious metals.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Category Rate Piece Rs438,000 / Rs437,300 Pathoor Rs432,500 / Rs430,500 22K Gold Rs401,500 21K Gold Rs383,250 Karachi Sell Rate Rs438,500

Silver Rates in Lahore