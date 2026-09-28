Gold Rates crashes to Rs438,136 Per Tola in Pakistan; Full Price List

KARACHI – Gold prices suffered big drop in Pakistan, with the price of one tola sliding by Rs12,800 to Rs438,136 as international bullion rates also declined sharply.

On Monday, gold fell to Rs438,136 per tola, down sharply from Rs450,936 recorded last week. The latest drop came after the precious metal had already declined by Rs2,100 per tola on Saturday, highlighting continued weakness in the domestic market.

The price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs10,973, settling at Rs375,631. The decline in Pakistan’s bullion market coincided with a drop in international gold prices. The global rate fell by $128 per ounce to $4,156, putting further downward pressure on local prices.

Gold rates in Lahore

In Lahore’s local market, the reported rates were: