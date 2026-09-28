Sending Letters to cost up to Rs400 as Pakistan Post shares New Postal Rates

ISLAMABAD – For anyone planning to send a letter through Pakistan Post, the cost is about to change. From October 1, revised postal rates will come into effect, with charges for letters varying by weight and reaching Rs400 for items up to 2kg.

Under the revised structure, a letter weighing up to 20 grams will cost Rs40, the rate will climb to Rs80 for up to 50 grams, Rs100 for up to 100 grams, Rs140 for up to 250 grams and Rs170 for up to 500 grams. For heavier letters, customers will pay Rs250 for up to 1kg, Rs320 for up to 1.5kg and Rs400 for up to 2kg.

Customers choosing registered delivery will have to pay a Rs40 registration fee in addition to postage. The total cost of a registered letter will therefore stand at Rs80 for up to 20 grams, rising to Rs120 for 50 grams, Rs140 for 100 grams, Rs180 for 250 grams and Rs210 for 500 grams.

The charge will reach Rs290 for registered letters up to 1kg, Rs360 for up to 1.5kg and Rs440 for up to 2kg.

Value-payable mail will carry an additional Rs20 charge over the applicable postage and registration fee. The total will be Rs100 for up to 20 grams, Rs140 for 50 grams, Rs160 for 100 grams, Rs200 for 250 grams and Rs230 for 500 grams. For heavier items, the rates will rise to Rs310 for up to 1kg, Rs380 for up to 1.5kg and Rs460 for up to 2kg.

Pakistan Post has also changed the pricing structure for registered parcels, with the registration fee increasing to Rs80. The basic parcel charge will be Rs260 for up to 1kg, while parcels weighing up to 3kg will cost Rs400 and up to 5kg Rs540. The rate will then rise to Rs760 for up to 10kg, Rs980 for up to 15kg and Rs1,210 for up to 20kg.

Customers sending parcels weighing up to 25kg will pay Rs1,440, while the charge for parcels up to 30kg will stand at Rs1,660. For consignments exceeding 30kg, Pakistan Post will impose an additional Rs30 per kilogram.