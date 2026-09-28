Rain forecast for Lahore today as heavy showers lash parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Cloudy conditions have brought relief to Lahore as strong winds lowered temperatures late at night, with rain forecast in the city over the next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lahore’s current temperature is 27 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 34°C, while the minimum is likely to remain around 25°C.

Meanwhile, several cities across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, while some areas also reported hail.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to impose a rain emergency in Rawalpindi. Low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kohat, Karak, Mianwali and Dunyapur were affected by accumulated rainwater.

Rain was also reported in Jhang, Chashma Dera Khan, Kacha Gujrat, Pailan and surrounding areas. In Kundian, rainwater entered homes, while streets in several localities were inundated.

The rainfall also disrupted electricity supplies in several areas after feeders tripped, causing inconvenience for residents.

The Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said a rain emergency had been declared in Rawalpindi following the heavy downpour. Field officers have been mobilised, while WASA staff and heavy machinery have been deployed in low-lying areas.

Officials said water flow in Nullah Lai remained normal. Water levels were reported at five feet at Katarian and two feet at the Gowalmandi Bridge.