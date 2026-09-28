Punjab cop arrested for beating nomadic woman with shoes in Kamalia

TOBA TEK SINGH – A police Sub-Inspector has been arrested in Toba Tek Singh after a video surfaced showing him allegedly beating a nomadic woman with shoes in Kamalia.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Abdul Karim took immediate notice after the video of the incident became public. Following the intervention, Toba Tek Singh police registered a case against Sub-Inspector Imran Ghafoor and arrested him.

The officer had already been suspended before his arrest, and a departmental inquiry had also been initiated into the incident.

آئی جی پنجاب عبدالکریم کا ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ میں خانہ بدوش خاتون سے ناروا سلوک کے واقعہ پر سخت ایکشن

کمالیہ میں ایک خانہ بدوش خاتون سے ناروا سلوک کی ویڈیو منظر عام پر آنے پر آئی جی پنجاب عبدالکریم نے فوری نوٹس لیا جس پر ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ پولیس نے متعلقہ سب انسپکٹر عمران غفور کے خلاف مقدمہ… pic.twitter.com/BNnzvWot3s — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) September 28, 2026

The video shows the police official allegedly thrashing the woman with shoes, prompting action by the police authorities.

IG Punjab Abdul Karim said that, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted toward mistreatment, violence and inappropriate behaviour against women.

He said officials who misuse their authority or engage in misconduct with citizens would not be given leniency and would face strict action in accordance with the law.