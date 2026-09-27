Pak Hajj App introduces new features to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced several new features on the Pak Hajj App to facilitate Hajj pilgrims.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, pilgrims can now modify their package duration and accommodation from the comfort of their homes.

Pilgrims can choose between two-bed, three-bed, family-room or shared accommodation through the app. They can also switch from a long Hajj package to a short package or vice versa without visiting an office.

The process of printing the medical fitness certificate through the Pak Hajj App and getting it verified by an authorised doctor is currently underway.

The ministry said pilgrims must re-upload the verified fitness certificate on the Pak Hajj App or Hajj portal. Overseas Pakistanis can obtain the fitness certificate from a doctor near their residence and upload it to the app.

Successful Hajj applicants will also be able to apply for a Mahram or helper under the hardship quota through the app.

A feature has also been introduced allowing pilgrims to cancel their Hajj application and receive a refund in case of unavoidable circumstances.

The ministry further said private Hajj bookings are also underway through the National Information Technology Board’s Digital Hajj Portal.

It warned that private Hajj bookings or payments outside the official Hajj portal are prohibited.

According to the ministry, 26,000 applications have been completed under the private Hajj scheme, while 45,000 seats are still available.