Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 8 Pro hit by Lock Screen Bug after New Update

Pixel users are facing an unwanted situation as they struggle to unlock their own phones after the September Update. Reports from Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 8 Pro owners suggest latest update may be triggering a frustrating lock-screen glitch.

The frustrating situation comes after Google’s latest Pixel software update, which was supposed to improve user experience with new security enhancements, but many Pixel owners are reporting lock-screen bug that can prevent them from unlocking their phones.

The issue has been reported on multiple Pixel models and appears to affect both PIN and pattern authentication, although there is currently no indication that every device running the September update is affected. The reported problem occurs when users try to unlock their phones after installing the September Pixel Drop.

One Pixel 10 Pro XL user said the pattern-lock screen reset before they could even connect the second dot. In other words, the phone appeared to treat an incomplete pattern as if the unlock attempt had already ended. Another Pixel 10 Pro XL owner reported experiencing similar behavior but managed to restore access by performing a hard restart using the Power and Volume Down buttons.

For another affected user, however, the restart did not solve the problem. The owner eventually had to factory-reset the phone, which can erase locally stored data that has not been backed up.

PIN users are also affected

The problem does not appear to be limited to pattern locks. Pixel 8a owner reported receiving a “wrong PIN” message immediately after entering the first digit. A Pixel 8 Pro owner also described experiencing a similar issue.

Normally, Android requires a complete PIN or valid pattern before it can determine whether an unlock attempt is successful or unsuccessful. If the device is rejecting an incomplete entry, the behavior suggests that the lock screen may be processing user input prematurely.

That can be particularly troublesome because repeated failed authentication attempts can trigger temporary lockouts, forcing users to wait before trying again.

List of phones affected

Based on the user reports circulating so far, complaints have appeared across several generations of Pixel smartphones.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 6 series

Pixel 7 series

Pixel 9 series

Pixel 10 series

However, the reported problems are not necessarily the same on every model. The lock-screen complaints involve PINs and patterns, while other users have mainly reported performance problems.

The lock-screen issue is not the only concern following the September Pixel Drop. Some Pixel owners have reported that their phones became noticeably slower or more laggy after installing the update. These complaints have reportedly appeared on devices ranging from the Pixel 6 through the Pixel 10 generation.

This means there appear to be two separate categories of complaints: authentication problems affecting some users and broader performance complaints reported on several Pixel generations.

Google’s official PixelCommunity support is providing assistance to affected users. As of now, the reports do not claim that September update causes phones to become inaccessible. They instead point to a potentially serious software bug affecting a subset of users.