PM Shehbaz urges diplomacy, warns against threats to Pakistan’s interests at UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for dialogue, regional stability, and international cooperation during his address to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, stressing that Pakistan would not compromise on its security, water rights, or national interests.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s position on key global and regional issues, including Palestine, Kashmir, climate change, terrorism and security cooperation.

Speaking about the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, Shehbaz said the arrangement aimed to promote regional peace and stability and was not directed against any country.

He condemned attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and said Pakistan considered any threat to the security and sanctity of the Haramain unacceptable.

On relations with India, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s stance on water rights, warning that any attempt to stop, block or divert Pakistan’s share of river waters would have serious implications. He also said resolving the Kashmir dispute was essential for lasting peace in South Asia.

Turning to Gaza, Shehbaz called for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He criticised the humanitarian situation in the region and called for an end to violence.

The prime minister said Pakistan supported diplomacy over confrontation in the Middle East and highlighted Islamabad’s efforts to encourage dialogue between the United States and Iran.

He also stressed the importance of keeping key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, open for global trade.

Discussing terrorism, Shehbaz said Pakistan had paid a heavy price in the fight against militancy and called for action against groups using Afghan territory for attacks.

He urged developed countries to fulfil their climate-finance commitments, noting that Pakistan remained vulnerable to climate-related disasters despite contributing little to global emissions.

Concluding his address, the prime minister said restoring global trust required more than statements, calling for practical steps, dialogue and cooperation among nations.