Smaller Administrative Units Could Help Fix Sindh’s Education Crisis

People in Sindh sometimes make a joke, but it isn’t really a joke. Ask someone from a rural district how far the nearest government office is, and they won’t give you a number in kilometres. They’ll give you a number in hours. That tells you almost everything you need to know about why girls in some parts of this province still can’t read, while girls a short drive away in central Karachi mostly can.

It’s tempting to blame the budget. Every year there’s a new allocation, a new promise, a new figure announced with some fanfare. And yet the gap barely moves. Which suggests the money was never really the whole problem. The real issue sits somewhere quieter: who gets to make decisions, and how far away they sit from the people those decisions affect.

Picture the actual chain of command. The office that approves a school repair, or checks whether a teacher actually shows up, or signs off on hiring, usually sits in a city far from the village in question. For a family out in a remote tehsil, getting there isn’t a quick errand. It’s a whole day, sometimes more, and money most households don’t have lying around. So they don’t go. And frankly, the officials don’t come either. Nobody’s checking. Once nobody’s checking, things quietly fall apart. Teachers stop bothering to show up. A broken toilet stays broken for a year. A girl misses a term, then two, and eventually just stops going.

Smaller administrative units fix this in a fairly obvious way, once you sit with it. Put the office closer to the people, and suddenly visits aren’t a once-a-year event; they’re routine. A parent with a complaint can actually walk in and say something instead of swallowing it. People start recognising each other, which sounds small but matters enormously, because it’s a lot harder to ignore a problem when the person responsible for it lives down the road instead of hours away.

Then there’s the money itself. Local district budgets have been squeezed hard the last couple of years, even as the bigger provincial pot for education kept growing. So the funds pile up somewhere central, while the districts that actually need clean water, working toilets, boundary walls, or one more female teacher on staff get left waiting. Break the province into smaller units, each with its own ring-fenced budget, and that changes. A local office would know exactly what it has and could spend it on the basics without waiting months for someone far away to sign a form.

Accountability gets easier too, which honestly might be the biggest win. Right now, when a school falls apart, good luck figuring out whose fault it is. The teacher’s? The local officer’s? Someone in a provincial building who’s never once visited? Everyone can point somewhere else. Shrink the unit, and that excuse disappears. People know exactly who’s in charge of their school’s money and its inspections. There’s nowhere left to hide.

And there’s the plain waste of it all. Officials spend enormous stretches of their working life just getting to and from distant headquarters, time that could go toward actually walking into classrooms. Smaller units hand that time back. Problems get solved where they happen instead of turning into exhausting multi-day trips nobody has the patience for.

This isn’t an argument against spending more on education. It’s an argument that spending alone was never going to fix a problem rooted in distance. What Sindh is missing isn’t cash; it’s nearness. Smaller administrative units bring the decision-makers close enough to actually see the problem, and close enough that citizens can reach them without losing a whole day trying. Until that happens, the gap between Karachi and the rest of the province will stay exactly where it’s always been.