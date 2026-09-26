D.I. Khan Blast leaves 11 Dead, 30 Injured near Aman Mela

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – At least 11 people have been killed and 30 others injured in a blast near an Aman Mela (peace festival) in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Rescue officials and emergency teams from the Darazinda station rushed to the scene shortly after receiving information about the explosion and immediately launched rescue operations.

پاکستان کے ضلع ڈیرہ اسماعیل خان کے علاقے درازندہ میں امان میلہ پولیس چیک پوسٹ پر ایک مشتبہ گاڑی میں سوار خودکش حملہ آور (VBIED) نے حملہ کیا ہے۔ سیکیورٹی اہلکاروں نے علاقے کو گھیرے میں لے لیا ہے۔ مزید تفصیلات کا انتظار ہے۔ https://t.co/gpx9CJsniq pic.twitter.com/4OQesClQRE — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) September 26, 2026

Following directions from District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khan, four additional ambulances along with extra rescue personnel were dispatched from Dera Ismail Khan to assist with the emergency response.

Rescue officials said 30 injured people have so far been provided initial medical treatment and shifted to different hospitals, while the bodies of 11 victims have been recovered from the site.

Rescue 1122 teams remain present at the scene, where efforts to evacuate the injured and provide emergency medical assistance are continuing.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, while further details regarding the nature and cause of the blast are awaited.

More updates to follow on this…