Heated argument turns violent as Transgender Group clash with man in Karachi’s Defence

KARACHI – A heated altercation between a young man and a transgender group at Defence H Block Market has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to a confrontation that reportedly began over a demand for money.

According to police, the incident unfolded after a transgender person approached the car and asked the young man for money. The request allegedly led to an argument, with the situation quickly escalating into a physical fight.

Clips doing rounds online show the young man assaulting one of the transgender persons first. Other transgender persons present at the scene then intervened and allegedly retaliated by attacking the young man.

ڈی ایچ اے ڈیفنس لاہور میں خواجہ سرا اور شہری کے درمیان جھگڑا، ساتھی خواجہ سراؤں نے مل کر شہری کو وہاں سے بھاگنے پر مجبور کر دیا۔ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0gsV7PXLiE — Patriot (@youth_786) September 25, 2026

Police said the dispute intensified after the young man allegedly used abusive language when asked for money and subsequently resorted to violence. The confrontation was captured on video, which later spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting public attention to the incident.

Police said the Defence B Police Station took action against both sides in connection with the altercation.