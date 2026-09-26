Azan Ahmed to lead Pakistan U17 squad for Sri Lanka series named

LAHORE – Azan Ahmed has been named captain of Pakistan U17 squad that will take on Sri Lanka U17 in a bilateral series scheduled to take place in Multan next month.

The series consists of one three-day match and five one-day matches, all set to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 9 to 24 October. Sri Lanka will arrive on Monday, 5 October while both sides will practice at the stadium from 6 to 8 October.

17-year-old Azan represented Rawalpindi U17 in the National Men’s U17 Cup held earlier this year. The right-arm leg-spinner took 36 wickets in eight matches with four for 28 his best figures in an innings during the two-day tournament. He also led his side to the title as Rawalpindi defeated Abbottabad by 125 runs in the final held at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 11-13 May.

Following the tournament, 48 players were called up for the U17 Skills Development Camp which was held in Faisalabad from 30 July. Among the 48 players, 30 players were later shortlisted to take part in the second phase of the camp.

All 16 players alongside four reserve players selected for the series had featured in National Men’s U17 Cup.

16-member squad:

Azan Ahmed (captain), Abdullah Ahmed Butt, Arsalan Hassan, Daud Tauqeer Rana, Fahad Iqbal, Hamid Raza, Hamza Abbas Baloch, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Essa Baloch, Mohammad Ihsaan, Mohammad Naveed, Mohammad Saim, Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, Mohammad Yousaf, Sher Wali Khan and Sudais Ahmed