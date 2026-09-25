33 terrorists killed in security operations across Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI –At least 33 Indian-backed militants and terrorists have been killed in various operations conducted by security forces across Balochistan since September 21, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said five more militants were killed during Operation Shaban, taking the total number of militants killed in the operation to 22.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from militant hideouts during the operation, the ISPR said.

The military said clearance operations in the Operation Shaban area would continue until the threat was completely eliminated.

Separately, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Nushki, where they effectively targeted a militant hideout, killing 11 terrorists, according to the ISPR.

The statement said security forces also engaged the militants in an intense exchange of fire during the operation, resulting in the deaths of 11 terrorists.

The ISPR said a total of 33 Indian-backed militants and terrorists had been killed in security operations across Balochistan since September 21.

It added that security forces and law-enforcement agencies continue operations against terrorism under the government’s Azm-e-Istehkam initiative.